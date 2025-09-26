The Cleveland Browns should sign this free agent offensive tackle
Injuries, injuries and more injuries.
The Cleveland Browns cannot seem to catch a break up front. Throughout the past few seasons and now into 2025, the big men up front on the offensive line have been banged up.
Just this past week, the team lost left tackle Dawand Jones on a season ending injury against the Green Bay Packers. They have also been dealing with injuries to guard Joel Bitonio and tackle Jack Conklin.
With the guys up front placing question marks on their health, the Browns must take a look at alternative options to add to the team.
One guy that stands out in the current free agent market is veteran tackle La'el Collins.
Collins was signed as an undrafted free agent on May 7, 2015. He was projected to be a top selection before the draft, even being considered a first-rounder by some, before a police investigation hindered his public image.
While he was never a suspect in a crime, he had to be questioned by police causing many teams to have uncertainty.
After clearing the situation, the Cowboys brought him in where he played in Dallas from 2015 through 2021. Initially, he played as a left guard but after his rookie season transitioned to a tackle. He would start for 71 of 74 games.
In his 2017 and 2018 seasons he was ever-so reliable for the team. He played 100% of snaps the entire season for the offense.
Collins then left Dallas heaidng into the 2022 season, where he signed a deal to play for the Cincinnatti Bengals. He played and started in 15 games for the team before suffering a knee injury late in the season.
After recovering from the injury, he participated in the Buffalo Bills' training camp last season before being cut. This year, he returned to Dallas and was with the team throughout the preseason. He played both right and left tackle.
Unfortunately, he was cut by them on Aug. 24.
However, his NFL journey certainly should not come to a close just yet. Due to the injuries the Browns have faced, they should give Collins another chance in the league.
During his time with the Cowboys, he was praised for his post-practice work with younger members of the team during training camp. This leadership would pair nicely with a mix of veterans and young talent that Cleveland has.
The Browns just recently signed tackle Thayer Munford Jr. from New England's practice squad, giving the team another influx of youth. The native of Cincinnati, Ohio, attended The Ohio State University before being drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft.
This doesn't mean that Cleveland can't and won't go out to search for another body to add to the front line.
Veteran Cornelius Lucas has struggled to fill in for the injured Conklin, and the team needs to make sure they are protecting 40-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco.
Bringing in a veteran like Collins would help guys like Munford learn, replace Lucas and give valuable guidance to the other young guys on the roster as they look to become franchise cornerstones.