Shedeur Sanders reacts to Browns backup center Luke Wypler replacing Ethan Pocic

As Shedeur Sanders readies himself for his first start as the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns without having to look over his shoulder, the fifth-round rookie out of Colorado must face the Chicago Bears on Sunday without the benefit of having his starting center, Ethan Pocic, in front of him, organizing his protection schemes.

Pocic has been ruled out for the rest of the season by head coach Kevin Stefanski after suffering an Achilles injury that landed him on injured reserve, and will be replaced in the starting lineup by Luke Wypler, a third-round player drafted by the Browns in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ohio State with only two starts under his belt.

Nonetheless, Sanders expressed a ton of confidence in Wypler -- who came on for Pocic after the injury last Sunday during a 31-29 loss against the Tennessee Titans -- appealing to his “hungry dawg” mentality.

“Luke’s definitely a hungry dawg, so we gotta get that back, connection going,” said Sanders of Wypler, referencing the time they’ve spent together executing practice reps before they made the first team. “... Luke’s definitely ready to step up and do what he’s gotta do. So I’m thankful that we do have a hungry dawg connection that we’re able to get out there and feel back to normal, like we are on the practice field.”

Sanders also talked about what Cleveland will be missing in Pocic’s absence, stating, “Ethan, it definitely hurt that he was out because of the responsibility he took in helping everybody, whenever I was able to come in and have that different level of comfort. I truthfully hope I get to play with him next year. I hope he’s around next year, I really do. I’ma make sure I’m around next year.”

Pocic’s injury comes just before he’s slated to become a free agent, after signing a three year contract extension with the Browns in March of 2023.

Sanders also made sure to point out Pocic’s work ethic, while lamenting the fact that his season had come to an end due to injury. Stefanski has already confirmed that Pocic would need surgery to treat the injury.

“But Po, yeah, that hurt. That one for sure hurt, cause he’s definitely a cool, down to earth guy. Always gets here early, always a man about his business. It’s just unfortunate what happened to him.”

Pocic’s injury also adds to the high level of uncertainty regarding Cleveland’s offensive line. The Browns were without starting right tackle Jack Conklin (concussion), and also lost right guard Wyatt Teller against the Titans. Teller has already been ruled out against Chicago due to a calf issue, while Conklin remains in concussion protocol.

If Conklin can't go against the Bears, his spot on the offensive line would likely go to K.T. Leveston, again, as right tackle, while Teven Jenkins will assume duties as right guard in place of Teller. That means only left guard Joel Bitonio would be available for the Browns against Chicago, from their starting five offensive linemen.

Starting left tackle Dawand Jones has been out for Cleveland since suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers. Backup tackle Cornelius Lucas has already started six games this season, while Leveston has started three. Cam Robinson, acquired in an in-season trade from the Houston Texans, has started eight games for the Browns at tackle since arriving in Berea.

The only other offensive lineman who’s seen snaps this season, albeit without starting a game, is guard Zak Zinter, who’s been called upon in only two matches this year. Additionally, Cleveland added center Darrian Dalcourt to the practice squad on Tuesday.

Cleveland currently stands as the 10th worst team in the NFL with 35 sacks allowed for the season. Eight of those sacks have been on Sanders in his three plus games as the club’s quarterback.