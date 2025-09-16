Three Cleveland Browns rookies that offer reasons for hope
In a season where the structure is likely to collapse, all we can do is look at the building blocks of the future. The Cleveland Browns offense was pitiful in a 41-17 blowout loss to Baltimore, but the offensive rookies showed promise.
Dylan Sampson was Week 1’s breakout rookie, as he mustered 93 yards from scrimmage. Sampson, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday, was held to just 19 total yards of offense and a touchdown grab. Despite Sampson’s drop in performance, the Browns rookie class had a strong showing in Baltimore. While nobody was happy with the blowout, it's time to look at whatever positives that are salvageable.
Keep an eye on these three Browns rookies who can give fans hope throughout this rebuilding season.
Dillon Gabriel
Dillon Gabriel was the first quarterback in NFL history to be the first QB taken off the board by his team but the least celebrated QB entering camp. Shedeur Sanders’ bedlam ensued in Cleveland and a camp injury to Gabriel made the Oregon product a near afterthought. Gabriel, who had an up and down preseason with more good than bad, was thrown into mop up duty against Baltimore with the game out of hand following Flacco’s second multi-turnover game in as many weeks.
Gabriel made the most of his opportunity, going 3-for-3 with 19 yards and his first career passing touchdown. Gabriel hit Jamari Thrash and Isaiah Bond for quick completions before laying a ball perfectly on Sampson for a touchdown to end the Browns’ final drive of the game. Flacco will start Week 3 vs. Green Bay barring unforeseen circumstances, but Gabriel’s solid first drive may hurry up his first professional start.
Quinshon Judkins
Take it for what it was.
Judkins, who completed his first fully-padded practice last Thursday, finished with 10 carries for 61 yards in his first career game. 31 of Judkins 61 yards came on a strong run during Gabriel’s lone possession. Judkins carried the ball eight times for 30 yards with Flacco in the game. Seeing as Sampson has struggled running the football and Jerome Ford is under 40 yards on the season through two games, Judkins’ debut should be celebrated, no matter how the yards came.
Harold Fannin Jr.
Perhaps the most consistent of the three rookies who garnered consistent playing time in each of the opening games, Fannin is looking like a steal in the draft. Fannin hauled in five passes Sunday, lifting his season total to 12 receptions for 111 yards. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has often utilized formations with two tight ends, meaning it’s very possible that Fannin produces more gaudy offensive totals than any receiver not named Jerry Jeudy on the roster.