Three concerning takeaways from Browns blowout loss vs. Ravens
The Cleveland Browns were outmatched in Sunday’s AFC North showdown with the Baltimore Ravens.
While the Browns suffered a 41-17 loss at M&T Bank Stadium, some flaws within the team were uncovered in their second AFC North loss of the season.
Here are three big takeaways from Sunday’s loss.
Joe Flacco magic has dried up completely
It’s hard to believe the Browns were in the playoffs just two seasons ago, and now they seem firmly in the midst of a rebuild.
Perhaps they should feel lucky that they were even able to make the playoffs in the first place as the quarterback that took them there has officially turned back into a pumpkin.
With the Browns not having many stellar options to solve their ongoing quarterback mystery, it seemed plausible to bring back one of the veterans who had success in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense.
But that magic is gone. Stefanski’s offense looks uninspiring. Joe Flacco looks every bit of 40 years old and remains erratic with the football.
It’s completely understandable why Stefanski is sticking with Flacco as the team prepares for Week 3’s game against the Green Bay Packers. He’s still their best option. Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel was a mess at times during training camp and the whole world saw Shedeur Sanders at his lowest in the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams.
At this point, nobody is even expecting Flacco to win games. But this offense needs to at least look competent soon. If Flacco cannot get the car back on the road, the Browns could feel forced into trying something else at some point.
Browns offensive ineptitude is soiling a great defense
While Cleveland’s defense, specifically the secondary, imploded during the fourth quarter, it sure would be nice to see what they could do if the offense was complementary.
If the team was even remotely watchable, Myles Garrett would be a surefire front-runner for another Defensive Player of the Year award. It feels like the offense is so bad that they are wasting Garrett’s prime, but he signed up for this when he withdrew his trade request and signed that four-year mega deal this offseason.
It feels like the defense can be consistently dominant if the offense could be complementary. The defensive line is so active, but they clearly can’t carry the team to a victory if the offense can’t even muster up a few first downs.
Kevin Stefanski desperately needs a win
The Browns are 0-2 despite outgaining their opponents in yardage 649-383 over the last two weeks. The “dink and dunk” approach has failed the team in back-to-back weeks despite the defense keeping opposing superstars in check.
So if you are outgaining your opponent and the defense has neutralized Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry… the team should not be 0-2.
When trying to implement a conservative gameplan, Cleveland’s inability to run the football coupled with costly turnovers and special teams gaffes has set Stefanski back. What normally works is not working and there doesn’t seem to be an obvious solution.
Cleveland’s last win came last season when Jameis Winston was mesmerized by the snow against the Pittsburgh Steelers. They've had eight straight losses dating back to last season.
Everybody needs a win, but looking at the schedule, it is tough to forecast when that victory might actually happen.