Three Potential OC Fits For The Cleveland Browns After Ken Dorsey Firing
With the news of the Cleveland Browns firing offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey on Sunday, the organization will soon begin it's quest to fill the vacancy.
According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are expected to keep head coach Kevin Stefanski for the 2025 season, which likely means Cleveland will look for a coach that fits into the former two-time NFL Coach of the Year's offensive ideology.
Here are three potential candidates the Browns should pursue as their next offensive coordinator.
Klint Kubiak (Offensive Coordinator, New Orleans Saints)
It may seem unlikely that the Browns could poach a current offensive coordinator, but Klint Kubiak could be the exception.
The Saints parted ways with head coach Dennis Allen earlier this season after going 2-7 through the team's first nine games. With the head coaching spot up for grabs in New Orleans, Kubiak's future with the organization is up in the air.
Luckily for Kubiak, he has an extensive background with Stefanski, as they were both on the Minnesota Vikings' coaching staff back in 2019 and 2020. As the son of former Super Bowl-winning head coach Gary Kubiak, the combination of Klint's connection with Stefanski and background makes him a viable option for the Browns.
If Kubiak stays with the Saints for the 2025 season, the Browns could also go after his brother, Klay Kubiak. While his resume is not as strong as his brother's, Klay has experience in a west coast-style offense. He is currently the San Francisco 49ers' offensive passing game specialist under Kyle Shanahan, who's play style is similar to Stefanski's.
Josh McCown (Quarterbacks Coach, Minnesota Vikings)
Despite his infamous time in Cleveland, former Browns' quarterback Josh McCown could be an intriguing option.
As the current quarterbacks coach for the Minnesota Vikings, McCown played a huge part in the revival Sam Darnold's career this season. The 45-year-old coach has tons of experience after playing in the NFL for 18 season. However, it might be tough to pry McCown away from Minnesota, as he recently told ESPN that he loves the Vikings organization.
"I love it here and I love the guys I'm around. And I think I'm just scratching the surface of, for me, really learning how to coach in this system. And so my focus is just getting better at that, and then whatever happens down the road happens. But I just want to stay present with it."- Josh McCown
While McCown is enjoying his time with Minnesota, the opportunity to become an offensive coordinator could sway him away from his current role. The longtime NFL veteran also has experience with rookie quarterbacks, as he was the quarterbacks coach with the Carolina Panthers in 2023 with Bryce Young. This could be important if the Browns end up taking a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Marcus Brady (Passing Game Coordinator, Los Angeles Chargers)
Brady may not have any connections to Stefanski, but his work with Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert this season makes him a must-watch for the Browns' offensive coordinator role.
After a short stint as the Indianapolis Colts' OC in 2021-22, Brady was the senior offensive consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 during the team's Super Bowl run. This year, he helped unlock Hebert and the Chargers' passing game, as the 26-year-old gunslinger has thrown for 3,524 yards while maintaining a 21-to-3 touchdown/interception ratio.