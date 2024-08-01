Three Potential Running Backs The Cleveland Browns Should Pursue
The Cleveland Browns took another big hit to the team's running back room following the recent injury of D'Onta Foreman. With the lingering question of when star rusher Nick Chubb will make his return, general manager Andrew Berry will have to navigate through muddy waters to sustain production in the team's run game
Here are three potential running backs the Browns should look into:
Kareem Hunt, Free Agent
The Browns are quite familiar with Kareem Hunt, as the 28-year-old veteran has spent the last five seasons with the team.
Hunt played a critical role in the Browns' run game during the 2023 season, scoring nine touchdowns in 15 games. He was the perfect goal-line back for Cleveland and was able to supplement many carries for the injured Chubb. However, outside of his red zone work, Hunt was not as efficient as years past. The Ohio native averaged 3.0 yards per carry on 135 attempts, which was a career low.
Depending on the severity of Foreman's injury, the Browns could utilize a veteran rusher like Hunt, especially when the team is looking to punch it in for six.
Jeff Wilson Jr., Miami Dolphins
Even though he is currently on the Miami Dolphins, Jeff Wilson Jr. has been clearly highlighted as a potential cut candidate.
With De'Von Achane and Raheem Mostert being the Dolphins' primary backs, along with fourth round pick Jaylen Wright entering the mix, there man not be enough room for Wilson Jr. The 27-year-old finished last season with 188 yards on 41 carries, and still has some juice left in the tank.
If Miami was willing to part ways with Wilson Jr., the Browns should quickly move to sign him. The speedy halfback would add a much-needed element to the offense, as the current room lacks a runner that offers big-play ability with his speed.
Matt Breida, Free Agent
Former teammate of Wilson Jr, Matt Breida, could also fit the mold of the speedy back.
The longtime NFL running back is mostly known for his days with the San Francisco 49ers back in 2017-2019, where he accumulated nearly 2,000 yards in the three seasons. Breida has since spent time with the bouncing around the league, most recently with New York Giants as a backup. Despite being 29 years old, he has only tallied 135 carries throughout the past three seasons.
Breida could be a cheap option for the Browns and could offer a diverse skill set to the offense, even when Chubb is officially back to his old self.