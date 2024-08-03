Top 5 Plays For The NFL's Fifth Best Player Myles Garrett
Friday night was the final exclamation point on Myles Garrett's best season as a professional. In 2023, Garrett led the Cleveland Browns through an incredibly challenging season, riddled with injuries and uncertainty.
Garrett never flinched. He finished the year appearing in 16 games, registering 14 sacks, 42 tackles, 17 tackles-for-loss, four forced fumbles, three passes deflected and one blocked field goal. For his efforts, Garrett was awarded the NFL's 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.
Garrett had to wait until the final night of the NFL's Top 100 release show as he was named the fifth-best NFL player by his peers. After receiving the honor, let's take a look at Garrett's top five plays in the 2023 season.
5. Garrett sacks Kenny Pickett on the first play in Week 11
Cleveland just had their biggest win of the season. They came back against the best team in the AFC to shock the Ravens and the entire NFL. The vibe around the team was sky-high for about 24 hours. Deshaun Watson was then ruled out for the remainder of the season and the Browns season was all but over. The team could have laid down but that wasn't the 2023 Browns. On the very first defensive snap in the next game, Garrett flew through the line of scrimmage and sacked Kenny Pickett to remind everyone that he was still there.
4. Myles sacks Lamar Jackson to get the ball back against the Ravens
It was 3rd and 17 for the Baltimore Ravens as they tried to fend off the Browns, who had all the momentum. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens just needed about 10 yards to get into Justin Tucker's field goal range, but Myles Garrett had different ideas. Jackson caught the snap, dropped back to pass and was greeted by No. 95. Garrett got the sack and helped the Browns complete their comeback.
3. Garrett strip sacks Gardner Minshew leading to a Browns touchdown
In a roller coaster back-and-forth game, the Browns needed a play to stay in the game and of course, Garrett came through. With his heels in the endzone, Gardner Minshew dropped back to pass and Garrett came from his blindside, thrusting the football into the air to be recovered by Tony Fields for a touchdown.
2. Garrett ends the Bengals hopes in Week 1 sacking Joe Burrow
In the biggest home game in years, Garrett asserted his dominance over Joe Burrow with yet another exclamation point on a game. The game was all but over when Garrett ripped around the edge to chase down Burrow setting up the win and one of the most iconic pictures of Garrett's career.
1. Garrett leaps over the long snapper and blocks a 60-yard field goal
Myles Garrett's number-one play from the 2023 season is a no-brainer. Again back in Indianapolis, Garrett took it upon himself to make sure Cleveland was not going to lose. The Colts lined up for a 60-yard field goal and Garrett lined up over the long snapper. At the snap of the ball, Garrett leaped over the offensive line and got a paw on the kick attempt. It was one of the most athletic plays you will ever see on a football field.
The former number-one overall pick has been as good as advertised from his first snap until his eighth year and will look to continue his greatness in 2024.