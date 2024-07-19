Which Cleveland Browns Flag Football Team Would Win?
When running through drills in practice, the game can tend to look a little more like flag football when not tackling at all. Even the Pro Bowl has turned into an actual game of flag football. In honor of the NFL Flag Football Championships taking place in Canton at the Pro Football Hall of Fame from July 18th-21st, the Cleveland Browns decided to post a video asking their players to form hypothetical flag football teams.
Tony Fields II, Jameis Winston, Cedric Tillman, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Rodney McLeod Jr. and Nathaniel Watson were the players to get opportunities to create these teams. Some players were selected numerous times, so there is plenty of crossover. Despite not exactly stating that the player picking is on the team as well, it can be assumed from the wording in the post. With that being said, who picked the best team?
Team Fields
- Tony Fields II
- Elijah Moore
- Deshaun Watson
- Denzel Ward
- Greg Newsome II
- Martin Emerson Jr.
Team Winston
- Jameis Winston
- Amari Cooper
- David Njoku
- Denzel Ward
- Martin Emerson Jr.
Team Tillman
- Cedric Tillman
- Deshaun Watson
- Amari Cooper
- Jerry Jeudy
- Elijah Moore
Team JOK
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
- David Njoku
- Greg Newsome II
- Myles Garrett
Team McLeod
- Rodney McLeod Jr.
- Denzel Ward
- Amari Cooper
- Greg Newsome II
- Juan Thornhill
Team Watson
- Nathaniel Watson
- Martin Emerson Jr.
- Myles Garrett
- Tony Fields II
After all the dust is settled and the teams have been picked, it's clear that the rules were perhaps not fully clear for the guys in the linebacker room. While creating teams of five, JOK and Nathaniel Watson are a man down with four total and Fields has an extra player to stash on the bench. For that reason, I will remove those three from the running.
Now with Team Winston, Team Tillman and Team McLeod still remaining, it is time to evaluate.
Team Winston is very well balanced between offensive and defensive talent. He made sure to snag two cornerbacks in Ward and Emerson, while also getting the team's star receiver in Amari Cooper. David Njoku adds more size to the group while also adding athleticism as a pass catcher.
Team Tillman is extremely wide receiver heavy. This could go really well on offense, but on defense the question would be if this group could lock down opposing pass catchers. Watson throwing to Cooper, Jeudy, Moore and Tillman would probably put up a ton of points.
Finally, Team McLeod is more defensive heavy with four players coming from the secondary. In addition to Ward, Newsome, Thornhill and McLeod, he did select Amari Cooper as well. There is a lot of skill here but no quarterback. That would probably be the dilemma facing this team.
If I had to make a pick, the balance on Jameis Winston's team draws me to that one most. They have a QB and they have talent on both sides of the football.
The closest we will likely get to seeing something like this play out will be in seven-on-sevens during training camp. It is still a fun hypothetical situation though.