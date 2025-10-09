Why Browns GM Andrew Berry and HC Kevin Stefanski could be divided
The Cleveland Browns made a shocking trade on Tuesday by sending Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals. But there is never a boring day as a Browns fan, and that remained true Wednesday when news broke late at night that Greg Newsome was being sent to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Andrew Berry has been busy and we are still weeks away from the actual trade deadline. Just how many starters will be sent out of town?
A head coach can only work with the players given to them by the front office. For much of the past five years, Berry and Kevin Stefanski seemed to be on the same page in terms of the roster. That all appeared to change Wednesday when the head coach was discussing the Flacco trade.
He looked bewildered and openly said he was surprised by the move. This came after the team already traded Kenny Pickett before the season, when he was discussed as the starter all offseason. Was Stefanski on board for that move? We don't know.
The Flacco trade did seem to make logical sense, even if his leadership will be missed. He looked immobile in the pocket and couldn't connect with any of his pass-catchers. Thus, he is gone and Dillon Gabriel can start without looking over his shoulder. The trade remains questionable, but some logic at least applies to the move.
The Newsome trade is the confounding one, especially if you are Stefanski. The cornerback was in a contract year and was seemingly playing his best football yet. He was traded for another corner in Tyson Campbell, who has shown regression since signing a four-year deal in 2024. If the 4-1 Jaguars wanted Newsome and wanted to dump Campbell, who was signed long-term, perhaps that should be a sign.
Stefanski now has to keep hold of his locker room after losing two veterans in Flacco and Newsome. And don't forget the team has a 1-4 record, which basically means the season is on the line at Pittsburgh this Sunday. A loss will likely lead to more trades and a deteriorating atmosphere in the locker room.
What these moves show is a lack of panic from Berry. He is making moves for the future, and not trying to make rash decisions to win now. That seems to signify his job is safe for at least another year. But what about Stefanski?
He is a two-time Coach of the Year, but another dismal season after going 3-14 in 2024 may mean a change is necessary just to get a new voice in the room. If he is on the hot seat, Berry is doing him zero favors.
The two do not appear to be in lockstep and Berry is focusing on the future, while Stefanski needs to focus on winning. The head coach will always be the loser in that scenario, and Berry may have made things too difficult for even a two-time Coach of the Year to solve.