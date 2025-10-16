Why the Browns might have made the wrong decision by extending Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett remained a cornerstone of the Cleveland Browns’ defense this offseason, signing a contract extension that will keep him a Brown through the 2030 season, despite his very public trade request.
But the question on every fan’s mind is whether the team should have explored a trade while his value was at its peak.
Now, it’s no question that Myles Garrett is a future Pro Football Hall of Famer, but moving him could have netted the Browns multiple first-round picks and possibly an impactful player.
Given Cleveland's awful start to the 2025 season and still having the dreadful Deshaun Watson contract on the books, it is a question that many Browns fans ask themselves.
If you look at the package the Dallas Cowboys received for All-Pro pass rusher, Micah Parsons, you figure that Cleveland could have received a similar package, if not better, for Garrett.
A plethora of first-round picks and a player is something that would benefit this team and get a jump start on this rebuild.
Instead the Browns made Garrett the highest paid non-QB in NFL history, giving him $123.5 million in guaranteed money.
The last time the Browns gave out historic money it totally worked out, right?
Garrett’s trade request was ultimately about the money, people can tell you otherwise, but from the day he requested the trade, and his appearance on Radio Row, his words don’t match his actions.
Garrett mentioned contending teams he would like to play for and that he wanted to play for a team that has a franchise quarterback.
The Browns throw money at him, and he signs the contract. You can’t blame him, that’s a lot of money.
But Garrett was so adamant about playing for a winner and wanting to build his legacy with winning games, but he wanted to remain a Brown for obvious reasons.
Many question Garrett’s leadership and he put out some statements after the Browns 23-9 loss to the Steelers this past Sunday.
He mentions it is frustrating losing the same way every week. He is talking about the offense not being able to score points.
An offense that is on track to be historically bad, and has yet to score more than 20 points this season, and even worse they haven’t scored over 20 points since December 2nd, 2024.
In today’s NFL, elite pass rushers are game-changers, and Cleveland’s decision reflects a bet that Garrett can continue to anchor the defense and inspire the next generation of Browns defenders.
At the same time, fans can’t help but wonder what kind of haul the team could have received if they’d pulled the trigger during the offseason.
Their record sure wouldn’t be any different, and they would have even more draft picks for the future.