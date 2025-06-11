Browns Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders Sends Powerful Statement
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders got off on the right foot on the first day of mandatory minicamp in Berea on Tuesday.
According to reports, he spent the majority of his time against the second teamers, but at this point in the offseason, it doesn’t matter. All work is good work, and Sanders knows that.
After practice, Shedeur met with the media, and what is always so impressive about this young man is that his presence of mind and awareness in media settings are through the roof. He says all of the right things while still letting his personality shine through.
Tuesday was more of the same. The press conference started with a simple question about how he played in practice today, and he responded perfectly.
“Everyday, there is room for improvement in a lot of different areas of my game. I never feel full, I'm always hungry… You can always get precise at more things, so I feel that I put in my day’s work, but I am far from where I want to be.”
His response sure doesn’t sound like the headcase and the prima donna that many pegged him out to be in the pre-draft process.
Sanders has shown early that he knows the reality of his situation. Sure, he didn’t want to be drafted in the fifth round, but he knows that's where he was picked and that he has to work his way up the depth chart to get to where he wants to go.
Like his mentor Tom Brady always preached, Sanders is taking advantage of every single opportunity he is given. If he gets the opportunity to work with the ones, he will take advantage of it. If it is a day that he doesn’t have many reps, he will take advantage of it. If he has a day that he is working with the twos all day, he will take advantage of it.
Sanders, as many Browns fans will come to know, has his head on straight, and it is very clear that he has the “it” factor that he wants to be great. So far, so good for the Browns' rookie.