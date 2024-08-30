Cleveland Browns' Jameis Winston Receives Wild Take From NFL Analyst
The Cleveland Browns signed Jameis Winston to serve as Deshaun Watson's backup in 2024, providing them with a terrific insurance policy for the second straight year.
Remember: last season, it was Joe Flacco who stepped in for an injured Watson and led the Browns to the playoffs.
But is Winston more than just a reserve?
During a segment on FS1's First Things First, analyst Nick Wright offered a rather bold take on Winston, saying he was better than any of Cleveland's quarterbacks—including Watson—as well as Pittsburgh Steelers signal-callers Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
"Of the Steelers and Browns, I honestly believe of all the quarterbacks on both teams, Jameis is the best one," Wright said. "I truly believe that."
Is it possible that Winston really is the best signal-caller of that bunch?
The Browns better hope not, considering Watson is on a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract, and they are essentially laying their Super Bowl hopes on his right arm heading into 2024.
Wright seems to also think that Winston will end up supplanting Watson at some point this year, too.
Of course, Winston is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2015. He absolutely showed flashes of brilliance with the Buccaneers, but he was far too inconsistent and turnover-prone, resulting in Tampa Bay pulling the plug on the Winston experiment after five seasons.
The Florida State product then moved on to the New Orleans Saints, where he was primarily a backup for four seasons before joining Cleveland.
Winston can definitely start in a pinch, as he displayed in 2021 when he totaled 14 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions in seven starts. However, the Browns would obviously prefer to not have to use him in 2024.
If Winston ultimately usurps Watson as the starter this season, it will spell bad news for Cleveland's championship hopes.