NFL Analyst Reveals Brutal Prediction For Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns' hopes largely hinge on the right arm of Deshaun Watson heading into 2024. Yes, the Browns managed to win 11 games last season in spite of Watson only playing in six contests, but the chances of that happening again seem slim.
Cleveland is playing in the AFC North, which is almost inarguably the toughest division in the NFL. It needs Watson to at least be solid this season, but Fox Sports analyst Nick Wright does not see that happening.
As a matter of fact, Wright doesn't even think Watson will make it through the season as the starting quarterback, and not due to injury.
"I think at some point, they have to admit that's the worst trade and worst contract in NFL history," Wright said on First Things First. "It is a sunk cost, you have to try to pull yourself out."
Wright went on to pick the Browns to finish in third place in the division.
He added that Jameis Winston is in Cleveland for a reason.
Since being acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans in March 2022, Watson has played in a grand total of 12 games with the Browns. During that time, he has thrown for 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Those aren't exactly great results, especially when you consider Cleveland handed Watson a fully-guaranteed $230 million contract upon landing him.
Of course, there is still time for Watson to turn things around. He is just 28 years old, after all, and he is a three-time Pro Bowler.
However, Watson's last full season came in 2020, when he led the NFL in passing yards. That was a long time ago, and questions remain as to whether or not the Clemson product can ever approach that level of production ever again.