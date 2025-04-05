Former NFL GM Sends Bold Warning to Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns’ current quarterback situation has everyone playing their own version of armchair general manager. There are several different scenarios that Cleveland could take into the 2025 season, but do any of them inspire confidence or hope for the future?
On Friday, former NFL general manager Mike Mayock joined the voice of the Browns, Andrew Siciliano, on the “Rich Eisen Show” to try to make sense of the tough situation that the team is in.
Cleveland’s options are limited and the decision starts with the second overall selection in the NFL Draft. If the Browns have Shedeur Sanders graded high enough to take with the number two overall pick then they must put that selection in.
If they do not it could signal some desperate days ahead in that room.
The trade for Kenny Pickett could mean that Cleveland believes it has its young developmental quarterback already on the roster. If the Browns had Pickett graded higher than any of the young prospects in the draft then expect them to use their top picks to address the many holes in their roster while taking a chance on a late-round quarterback.
After that first domino falls, their next step is to look into the veteran market to see what is available. To no surprise, there are not many options. At this point in the offseason, they are down to one of Kirk Cousins, Joe Flacco, Ryan Tannehill or Carson Wentz.
Acquiring Cousins would be the result of a trade and most likely the Browns having to take on a vast majority of his salary. Flacco, Tannehill and Wentz are all free agents, so acquiring either guy would take a lot less.
Any combination of those four veterans, a late-round rookie and Pickett will not inspire much excitement. If the Browns decide to go that route, 2025 could be a long season.