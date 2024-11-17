Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns At New Orleans Saints Week 11 Inactives

Former starting left tackle Jedrick Wills is out for the Browns on Sunday after tweaking his knee

Spencer German

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
On Saturday, the Cleveland Browns announced that former starting left tackle Jedrick Wills would be out for Sunday's matchup with the New Orleans Saints. According to the team, Wills tweaked the knee injury that has bothered him throughout the season.

Now rules out for Week 11, Wills has had a frustrating season as he'll now miss his fifth game due to the ailment. Wills is in the final year of his rookie deal and hoping to earn a second contract from Cleveland. In his absence, the Browns will start Dawand Jones at left tackle for a third straight week.

The Browns full list of inactives includes:

QB Bailey Zappe (emergency QB)
WR Jaelon Darden
RB D'Onta Foreman
CB Chigozie Anusiem
T Jedrick Wills

Along with Wills being ruled out on Saturday, the Browns also announced that rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. would be placed on the IR. Like Wills, Hall is dealing with a knee injury of his own. Head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that the second-round pick suffered the injury during a drill at practice.

While it was clear he'd miss some time, Stefanski said he wasn't sure if the injury would require surgery or not. Now slapped with an IR designation, Hall will miss at least the next four games.

On a positive note, veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks is active for the first time since Week 7. Hicks opened up this week about his battle with numerous injuries throughout the seasons. He had been listed on the team's injury report with tricep and elbow ailmentsm but actually spent two nights in the hospital following the team's Week 3 loss to the New York Giants. He also shared that he had suffered a broken rib at one point during the season as well.

