Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson Exits Week 7 On Cart
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was taken off the field on the medical cart following an apparent Achilles injury against the Cincinnati Bengals. Watson appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his right leg as he planted his foot in an effort to run on a a second-and-six play late in the second quarter.
The replay of the injury paints a pretty bleak picture for the quarterback's status for the remainder of the 2024 season.
Watson stayed down on thee field after the play with his head in his hands as Browns trainers attended to him. After several minutes the medical cart came to retrieve the Browns signal caller and take him to the locker room. He was later officially ruled out for the remainder of the game early on in the third quarter. Dorian Thompson-Robinson took over at quarterback as the teams only other active QB on Sunday.
Prior to leaving the game, Watson was off to a solid start for the Browns through the majority of the first half. He left the game having completed 15-of-17 passes for 128 yards and was well on pace to throw for over 200 yards for the first time this season.
If Watson did in fact suffer a season-ending Achilles injury, it would mark the second consecutive season in which he had his season cut short due to injury. In 2023 Watson wound up on the IR after Week 10 due to a fractured glenoid in his throwing shoulder.
After having surgery on the ailment late last year, Watson spent the next nine months rehabbing to get back on the field in time for this season. Through six and a half games, Watson has amassed 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions.