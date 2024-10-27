Browns Digest

Cleveland Browns Star Linebacker Leaves Matchup With Ravens On Cart

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah left the field on the medical cart after hard collision with Ravens running back Derrick Henry

Oct 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) tackles Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown (30) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Browns watched linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah get carted off the field in the third quarter of the team's Week 8 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Owusu-Koramoah sustained a neck injury while trying to tackle Ravens running back Derrick Henry on a second-and-21 play that saw Henry get brought down after a 10-yard gain. After the play was over, JOK remained down, laying on the field for an extended period of time while team trainers attended to him.

He was eventually moved onto a stretched and loaded into the medical cart and escorted to off the field. He signaled to Browns fans that he was okay with a thumbs up during his stint on the cart. It was later announced that JOK was taken to a local hospital and had movement in all his extremities.

The scary incident marked the second-consecutive week that a Browns player needed to be carted off with a serious injury, after Deshaun Watson suffered a ruptured Achilles in Week 7.

A 2021 second-round pick, Owusu-Koramoah is the only Browns players to take advantage of the NFL's new rule that allows players to wear the protective guardian cap for games. Studies have suggested that the cap can reduce the impact of a collision by 10-15%.

The Pro Bowl linebacker wasn't the only Browns defender to sustain a head injury during Sunday's matchup with Baltimore. Star corner Denzel Ward also exited the game with a head injury during the second half. He made a quick stop on the Browns medical tent before heading to the locker room with a independent neurotrauma nearby.

Fellow cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. also spent some time in the blue medical tent with a head injury but was cleared to return to action.

