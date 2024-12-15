Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 15 Inactives
It's been a season of continued struggles for kicker Dustin Hopkins, so much so that the Cleveland Browns are opting for a temporary kicking change for the team's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Hopkins is a notable part of the Browns Week 15 inactives, as practice squad kicker Riley Patterson will be active in his place. He was elevated to the active roster on Saturday after special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone suggested the team was considering a week off for Hopkins, who has missed a career high nine field goals this season.
Meanwhile, the Browns will be extremely short-handed on offense with the absence of wide receiver Cedric Tillman – who was ruled out on Friday's participation report – and now, tight end David Njoku, who tested out his injured hamstring pregame and has been ruled out. He entered Sunday listed as questionable.
On the bright side, veteran tackle Joel Bitonio is a full go for Sunday after dealing with a back injury throughout the week. Like, Njoku, Bitonio was considered questionable and didn't practice twice during the week. He was limited for Friday's session.
The Browns list of inactives includes:
QB Bailey Zappe (emergency QB)
K Dustin Hopkins
WR Cedric Tillman
RB D'Onta Foreman
CB Chigozie Anusiem
TE David Njoku
DE James Houston
Ironically, the status of Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker was in question throughout the week as well. However, the team announced Saturday that he was clear to play against Cleveland and removed his questionable status due to a knee injury.