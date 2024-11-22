Key Takeaways From The Browns 24-19 Win Over The Pittsburgh Steelers
Huntington Bank Field became the sight of every NFL fans football dream on Thursday night as lake effect snow coated brought put the Cleveland Browns prime time matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers inside a snow globe for most of the night.
The beautiful scene was only made sweeter for Browns fans when star running back Nick Chubb bounced off a a would be tackler near the goal line and punched in his second touchdown of the night to give Cleveland a 24-19 lead.
Here are the key takeaways from the Browns improbable win over their biggest rival.
1) Myles Garrett Gets The Last Laugh
Garrett started a war of words with his counterpart T.J. Watt this week when seemingly called him out for whining over losing the Defensive Player of the Year Award to Garrett. Watt took a political approach to his response to the Browns star this week. When they finally got the opportunity to let their play doing the talking, it was Garrett who made the biggest statement.
The reigning Defensive Player of the Year was unstoppable in the first half, where he racked up three total sacks, including a strip sack that led to a Browns field goal. The three sacks pushed Garrett to second on the sack leaderboard with 10 overall. Meanwhile, Watt was rendered fairly useless throughout the night. He finished with just four tackles, one for a loss and didn't register a single sack. How bout that. In two weeks they'll do it all again.
2) More Blown Coverages
It was another week of the Browns defense giving up big plays, particularly in the passing game. The first one came early in the second quarter with Pittsburgh facing a third-and-nine. As Russell Wilson stood in the pocket and delivered a nice pass down the middle of the field to a streaking Calvin Austin for 46 yards. Fortunately, the Steelers defense rallied to hold Pittsburgh to a field goal on the drive.
Then about midway through the third quarter, Steelers wideout Van Jefferson broke free down the sideline with the Browns getting out of position in cover three and Wilson found him for a 35-yard gain. Pittsburgh also started finding some big-play success in the fourth quarter utilizing Justin Fields in some designed run plays, similar to the way the Saints did with Taysom Hill last weekend.
3) Special Teams Remain...Special
On the bright side, Dustin Hopkins made all his kicks. He knocked home 1 PAT and a 34-yard field goal. There were still some miscues from the unit though, like a 12-yard punt from Corey Bojorquez in the first quarter. Jerome Ford also misplayed a kickoff that rolled into the end zone and had to be downed, which brought the ball out to the 20 instead of the 30. The special teams unit has been wildly unimpressive this season.
4) Balanced, As All Things Should Be
Ken Dorsey has built up quite the propensity for prioritizing throwing the football during his time as an offensive coordinator. But a snowy night on the lakefront was apparently the perfect storm (pun intended) for running the football. When the game went final the Browns had run the ball and passed the ball a perfectly symmetrical 27 times each.
It was Chubb doing most of the heavy lifting in the run game, carrying the ball 20 times for 59 yards and two scores. It was his largest workload of the season, against the team he suffered that gruesome season-ending knee injury against a season ago. Jameis Winston had a rushing score as well, helicoptering into the end zone for a two yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to give the Browns an 18-6 lead at the time. He added 219 yards through the air, and overcame a late game interception to lift Cleveland to victory.
5) So Much For That Stefanski Narrative
Leading up to Thursday night there was a lot of chatter about Kevin Stefanski being on the hot seat after such a disastrous season. That narrative was refuted by several insiders prior to kickoff, but a loss to the Steelers has been a the last straw for six other Browns coaches over the last two decades.
Regardless, the speculation was always a bit unfounded. There is no indication that Cleveland is moving on from Stefanski after this season. A win over the division leading Steelers should pretty much put that storyline to bed.