Cleveland Browns were close to another upgrade at the wide receiver position. Before the Los Angles Rams traded Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland had interest. First reported by Dianna Russini of EPSN.

Woods went to the Titans for a late round pick, Tennessee recently cut Julio Jones.

Cleveland will need a second or third wide receiver on the depth chart, depending where Donovan Peoples-Jones lands. Woods would have fit in nicely. Woods had recorded 4,626 yards in four seasons with the Rams.

The draft, trade, as well as free agency are options for Cleveland to grab an upgrade. Will Fuller or a Jarvis Landry return could happen. Browns will need to give this offense at least one more weapon.

