Skip to main content

Report: Browns were in on WR Robert Woods

Cleveland Browns were interested in trading for now Tennessee Titans wide receiver Robert Woods.

Cleveland Browns were close to another upgrade at the wide receiver position. Before the Los Angles Rams traded Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland had interest. First reported by Dianna Russini of EPSN.

Woods went to the Titans for a late round pick, Tennessee recently cut Julio Jones.

Cleveland will need a second or third wide receiver on the depth chart, depending where Donovan Peoples-Jones lands. Woods would have fit in nicely. Woods had recorded 4,626 yards in four seasons with the Rams.

The draft, trade, as well as free agency are options for Cleveland to grab an upgrade. Will Fuller or a Jarvis Landry return could happen. Browns will need to give this offense at least one more weapon.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates with Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker (4) after sacking Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during the first half of an NFL football game at FirstEnergy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] Browns 3
News

Browns trying to bring back Jarvis Landry and Jadeveon Clowney

By Brandon Little2 hours ago
982946B3-1223-4B0B-8C76-50CA60F2E0D4
News

Browns restructure WR Amari Cooper’s contract, save cap space

By Brandon Little2 hours ago
5EDCDB9C-8CDC-4EDC-B9CE-E7E5D7AF7A87
News

Cleveland Browns signing QB Jacoby Brissett to backup Deshaun Watson

By Brandon Little3 hours ago
Case Keenum Still Holds Value to Cleveland Browns
News

Browns trading QB Case Keenum to Bills

By Brandon Little3 hours ago
Andrew Berry Showcases Potential as Free Agency Begins Video
Featured Content

Browns have Deshaun Watson: What's Next?

By Pete Smith9 hours ago
14115F61-79A9-4D8E-A8B5-56015C1FC5AC
News

LeBron James reacts to Browns trading for Deshaun Watson

By Brandon LittleMar 18, 2022
Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Tweak Contract to Protect Watson's Salary Against Possible Suspension

By Pete SmithMar 18, 2022
Oct 17, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum (5) throws the ball against the Arizona Cardinals during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns QB Case Keenum Receives $1 million dollar bonus today

By Brandon LittleMar 18, 2022