2024 NFL Draft Preview: What Should The Browns Prioritize In Round 2?
The NFL Draft used to be the pinnacle of the offseason for the Cleveland Browns throughout most of the last two decades. After trading their last three first round picks for quarterback Deshaun Watson back in 2022 though, the draft has become less of a spectacle in Northeast Ohio.
With the NFL world converging on Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft, Cleveland enters the weekend with six total picks currently at their disposal. The first of those is in the second round at No. 54 overall, paving the way for a quiet opening night.
Just because the draft may not carry as much weight to the current Browns as it used to for previous versions of the team, general manager Andrew Berry still has some needs to address across the roster.
As part of our coverage of the NFL Draft, Spencer German and Cole McDaniels provided a comprehensive preview of this weekend's festivities.
Fans have heard Cleveland linked to a number of different positions and players for their first pick on day two, but Cole has an interesting top priority for the Browns to target at 54. The guys talk about the wide receiver class and whether or not Cleveland still considers that position a major need after trading for Jerry Jeudy. They throw out plenty of names for Browns fans to be aware of and more.
Enjoy our NFL draft preview show and stay tuned at the Browns Digest YouTube channel for NFL Draft content all weekend long, LIVE from Berea.
