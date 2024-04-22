NFL Insider Albert Breer Highlights Browns Biggest Needs Ahead Of Draft
The NFL world converges on Detroit this week for the draft as all 32 teams will look to strike gold in this year's rookie class and bolster their roster for next season and beyond.
For the Browns, hitting on their picks is made a little more difficult without a first rounder at their disposal. Fortunately, their roster is already in a good place with essentially no major holes to fill. For general manager Andrew Berry, the 2024 NFL Draft is about adding depth.
To kick off NFL Draft week, NFL insider, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated laid out all 32 team's biggest remaining needs. For the Browns that list included defensive line, interior offensive line, wide receiver and running back. In his explanation for what the Browns could look to do with their first pick at 54 overall, Breer said:
"The Browns are another team in the enviable position of being able to plan a year or two out, with a pretty complete roster devoid of major holes. They’d like to add a defensive tackle or two, putting guys such as Hall and Michigan’s Kris Jenkins on the Day 2 radar, and landing a running back in the middle rounds, with Nick Chubb coming back from injury."
Jenkins Jr. is a player several draft experts have linked to the Browns throughout the offseason and a solid fit for Cleveland. Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz loves to rotate his defensive lineman. Beyond defensive line though, Breer's list includes other notable needs like wide receiver and running back. Interior offensive line has popped up more recently as the Browns start planning for a future without Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio, at some point.
Breer didn't mention linebacker as a position of need for Cleveland but that's another area where they could certainly explore adding via the draft.
What do you think the Browns biggest need is going into the draft?
