3 Major Sleeper RBs Browns Could Land in NFL Draft
The Cleveland Browns need to find a replacement for Nick Chubb this offseason, and it seems relatively likely that they will do so via the NFL Draft.
The Browns don't have a ton of cap room heading into free agency, so they probably aren't going to spend their limited resources on a running back.
Luckily, this is a pretty deep class for halfbacks, so Cleveland should be able to land a dynamic backfield threat on Day 2 or Day 3.
Here are three major sleeper options for the Browns at the position.
Devin Neal, Kansas
There is a whole lot to like about Devin Neal.
Neal spent four seasons at Kansas and racked up over 1,000 yards in each of his last three years with the Jayhawks, most recently rattling off 1,266 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 5.8 yards per carry in 2024.
The 21-year-old has also shown ability as a receiver out of the backfield, having totaled 77 receptions throughout his time at Kansas.
Neal may not be Ashton Jeanty or Kaleb Johnson, but he could represent a terrific option for the Browns in the third or fouth round.
Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
Here's the deal with Raheim Sanders: he was once one of the nation's most explosive running backs at Arkansas, but a shoulder injury severely limited him during his final year with the Razorbacks in 2023. In 2022, he registered 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns, posting 6.5 yards per attempt.
Sanders transferred to South Carolina for the 2024 campaign and rebounded a bit, rushing for 881 yards and 11 scores on 4.8 yards per tote. He also snared 27 balls for 316 yards while reaching the end zone twice as a receiver.
The Rockledge, Fl. native may have been a potential first or second-round talent had it not been for his injury-riddled junior season. If Cleveland can pick him up in the third or fourth round, it could be a massive steal.
Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
There was a time when Ollie Gordon may have been the best halfback in the country, or at least one of them.
In 2023, Gordon led the nation with 1,732 rushing yards and paced the Big 12 with 21 rushing touchdowns. On top of that, he hauled in 39 receptions for 330 yards and a score.
The 6-foot-2, 225-pound star took a significant step back this past year, finishing with 880 yards while punching in 13 scores on 4.8 yards per carry, but he was still very good overall.
Much like Sanders, Gordon probably would have been a Day 1 pick this coming April had he maintained his production from the year prior.
Regardless, he comprises a fantastic mid-round opportunity for the Browns.