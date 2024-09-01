3 Players Cleveland Browns Could Target After Deshaun Watson Contract Move
The Cleveland Browns made a massive move last week with the contract restructure of quarterback Deshaun Watson. That move opened up a lot of cap space the team could use.
To be exact, the Browns opened up $35.832 million in cap space with the contract move. That has give them more than $62 million in cap space.
Making that kind of aggressive move instantly made Cleveland fans feel that a follow-up move could be coming.
Brandon Aiyuk was the first name that came to mind, but he has since signed a lucrative extension with the San Francisco 49ers. Now, the question becomes, what other players could the Browns try to target with all of their cap space?
All of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at three players who could become targets that Cleveland would have interest in pursuing a trade to acquire and extend.
Ja'Marr Chase, Wide Receiver
Making a trade with a division rival is never easy or cheap, but there has been a lot of speculation that the Browns would be a top suitor for Chase if he becomes available.
Chase has been going through a dramatic contract holdout with the AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals. It seems very unlikely that they'd want to trade him, but if they're open to it Cleveland should have interest. This is the most unlikely potential move, but it's one that has to be added to the list.
Micah Parsons, Linebacker
Next up, a move for Micah Parsons would be massive for the Browns. He is expecting a new contract from the Dallas Cowboys, but there have been a few reports that the two sides have not seen eye to eye.
Again, it seems more likely that the Cowboys will ink him to an extension than trade him, but the right offer could force Jerry Jones to consider a move. It's worth at least exploring a trade for Parsons.
Tee Higgins, Wide Receiver
There is another option, again from the Bengals, that would make the most sense.
Tee Higgins has been locked into a rough contract situation with Cincinnati as well. It is widely expected that the two sides will part ways next offseason.
Could Cleveland try to get him? He's a big-time talent at wide receiver and would instantly take the Browns' offense to the next level. The Bengals are also much more likely to trade Higgins to a division rival than Chase.