4 Stats Show How Poorly Browns' Deshaun Watson Has Played This Year
Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns lost yet another disappointing game in Week 3. Despite having a huge opportunity against a struggling New York Giants team, the Browns ended up losing by a final score of 21-15.
Once again, the offense struggled mightily. Watson did not play amazingly, although the offensive line did him absolutely no favors.
Watson completed 21 of his 37 pass attempts for 196 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. It was definitely his best game of the season, but there were plenty of concerns to take from the game as well.
Now, as shared by Benjamin Solak of ESPN, there are four extremely worrisome statistics to note about Watson to start the season.
He shared that Watson, while leading the league in total drop backs, is last in the league in total QBR, yards per attempt plus yards per drop back, success rate, and explosive play rate.
Clearly, those numbers aren't going to get the job done. Watson has to figure out a way to turn his season around and he has to do it soon.
Already, calls for Cleveland to replace Watson have grown loud. Some even want him to be benched midseason in favor of Jameis Winston.
That doesn't seem to be a terribly likely option at this point in time, but the Browns definitely could go quarterback shopping in the offseason. Depending on how the rest of the season goes, they could have good draft positioning to go after a quarterback.
All of that being said, this has been a very disappointing start to the 2024 campaign. Cleveland was expected to be a competitive football team and Watson had a lot of hype surrounding a potential bounce-back year.
At this point in time, none of that has been seen and there are no reasons to expect to see it. The team as a whole has been underwhelming and there haven't been a lot of bright spots to gain confidence from.
Hopefully, the team will be able to come out strong in Week 4 on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders. If they don't, the outside noise will get even louder and the Browns will be facing even more pressure to make some changes.