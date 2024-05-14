A Look Back On A 2020 Instant Classic: Browns 49 Cowboys 38
The upstart Cleveland Browns were finding their groove early in the 2020 season and they traveled down to Dallas with a chance to catch the attention of the nation. Cleveland entered the Week Four matchup with a 2-1 record and their counterpart was 1-2.
With both teams needing a win, no one could have predicted what that October afternoon had in store.
If I were to say that Baker Mayfield would throw for 165 yards compared to 502 yards from Dak Prescott, you'd think it was a drubbing. You'd be right. However, it was in favor of the Cleveland Browns.
Kevin Stefanski reached deep into his bag of tricks early when Jarvis Landry took a reverse running to his left and instead of hitting his second gear, Landry pulled up to pass and uncorked a 37-yard dime to his best friend, Odell Beckham Jr. to open the scoring.
Dallas answered with two big touchdowns, one to CeeDee Lamb and one to a now familiar face, Amari Cooper to take a 14-7 lead into the second quarter.
The second frame was all Cleveland. After a 75-yard touchdown drive was capped off by a Beckham touchdown catch, it was Myles Garrett time. Garrett came off the left edge and got his hand into Prescott's and forced the ball free. Cleveland recovered and cashed in with a quick touchdown.
One play later, Ezekiel Elliott followed suit with a fumble himself and again, Cleveland found paydirt with another touchdown. All of a sudden, the Browns were up 28-14.
The Browns won the most pivotal portion of the game. They added a field goal as time expired in the first half and then received the opening kick and went right down the field for a touchdown in the third quarter, extending their lead to 38-14. Another field goal late in the third gave Cleveland a 41-14 lead which felt like game over, but not so fast.
Prescott, Cooper, Lamb and Elliott would all catch fire and Dallas went on three straight touchdown drives with three straight successful two-point conversions to cut Cleveland's lead all the way down. The Browns had the ball leading 41-38 and Stefanski went back to the hot hand, Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham took a called reverse up the right sideline and turned on the afterburners, outrunning the entire Dallas defense for a 50-yard touchdown. Following his third touchdown of the day, Cleveland cashed in on the two-point conversion and the celebration was on.
The battle between Cleveland and Dallas was an absolute classic of a football game. If we are lucky enough to get even half of that in Week One this coming season, then 2024 would be off to a great start.