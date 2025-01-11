Aaron Rodgers Named a Browns 'Most Likely' Starting QB Option
The Cleveland Browns are going to be searching for a new quarterback this offseason. With Deshaun Watson rupturing his Achilles again during his recovery process, that has become even more clear.
Many believe that the Browns will simply take a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick. However, if Cam Ward goes No. 1 overall, there is a chance that Shedeur Sanders will not want to play in Cleveland.
Should the Browns opt to pass on a quarterback at No. 2 overall, they would likely explore the free agency market.
There have been three names who have been connected as possible Cleveland targets in free agency. Justin Fields, Aaron Rodgers, and Kirk Cousins have all been suggested.
Richard Louis of Factory of Sadness has named Rodgers as one of the top "most likely" starting quarterbacks for the Browns next season.
"Granted, he's 41 years old and will turn 42 during the 2025 season. Cleveland may not get a better option under center, especially for a team looking to make the playoffs again. Giving Rodgers a one-year deal to be the stopgap may be the Browns' best option," Louis wrote.
Rodgers is coming off of a solid 2024 season with the New York Jets. He could be exactly the kind of bridge option that Cleveland needs to get back to being a playoff contender.
Granted, he would have to part ways with the Jets before becoming an option. However, there are many who expect that to end up happening.
During the 2024 campaign, Rodgers played in all 17 games. He completed 63 percent of his pass attempts for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also picked up 107 yards on the ground.
He may not be the elite superstar quarterback that he once was, but those numbers would be a huge upgrade over what the Browns had to work with this season.
It is going to be very interesting to see what Cleveland ends up doing this offseason. Rodgers may not end up being an option, but the fit would make sense if the Browns don't pick a signal caller with the No. 2 pick.