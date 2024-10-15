Amari Cooper Shares Reaction to Browns, Bills Trade
The Cleveland Browns made a bold move earlier this afternoon, trading star wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.
Following the team's disappointing 1-5 start to the season, it's clear that the front office understands that the franchise isn't close to where it wants to be. It would not be surprising to see the Browns remain open for more trade opportunities.
Cooper did not start the 2024 season strong. It has looked at times like he didn't want to be in Cleveland. Now, he'll have a chance to start fresh with a Super Bowl contender.
Very shortly after the trade went down, Cooper spoke to NFL reporter Josina Anderson and shared his reaction to the blockbuster deal.
“(General manager) Andrew Berry called me and told me what was going on. As far as playing with Josh (Allen) I’ve always been fan of his game. I’m sure to see it up close and personal and play alongside him, I’m sure it’s going to be great.”
He continued on about how being traded two times before is and will help him navigate this trade.
“I’ve been in this situation before, so that helps. I’m just excited to turn a new chapter and to be able to contribute.”
So far this season in six games, Cooper had caught 24 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns. At 30 years old, it's possible that he's simply slowing down some, but the numbers are not nearly what was expected from him.
What does this mean for the Browns? Quite simply, they know that changes are going to be needed.
You don't trade a player like Cooper if you're still convinced that you can compete. This is a move that signals the franchise knows it has a lot of work to do that will take some time to fix.
It will be interesting to see how Cooper fares with Buffalo. Should he come out and look like a superstar again right off the bat with the Bills, it will be an even worse look for Cleveland.
All of that being said, Cooper is now gone and it sets up the Browns to make even more moves. There are quite a few players on the roster that could make sense as possible trade chips.