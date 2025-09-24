Analyst believes Browns will be taking a quarterback next draft
Despite the Cleveland Browns taking two quarterbacks in the draft, Ken Carman of 92.3 The Fan believes the team will be selecting another quarterback in the first round of next year’s draft.
“Get comfortable with one of the QBs, because you are going to take one,” Carman said. “For Browns’ fans' sake, I’ll say this. You better hope and pray Drew Allar puts it on Oregon on Saturday, then on November 1st puts it on Ohio State because you’ll be a lot more comfortable then.”
Current favorites to go in the first round of the draft are Penn State’s Allar, Texas’s Arch Manning, LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, South Carolina’s LaNorris Sellers and Clemson’s Cade Klubnik among others.
Carman emphasizes Allar, stating flaws amongst some of the other potential quarterbacks.
“It’s classic more bigger body drop back guy who doesn’t really run,” Carman said. “I want to make it as comfortable as possible. Everybody else, you are going to have questions. Garrett Nussmeier isn’t the biggest guy in the world. Garrett Nussmeier leaves throws out there. LaNorris Sellers, I do have questions of going from the first guy right to a dump off. “
Currently, the Browns have two rookie quarterbacks on the roster, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel has played in one game for the Browns so far, going 3/3 for 19 yards and a touchdown. Sanders has been Cleveland’s emergency quarterback so far this season, but showed highs and lows during the preseason.
The Browns have had discussions about allowing Gabriel to start, but have kept their faith in the veteran Joe Flacco. Flacco has a 61% completion rate on the season for over 600 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions.
“I have to take everybody with trying to pay attention to the readiness of a quarterback they can’t see. We are just assuming things. We are assuming because we want to be entertained. We are assuming the veterans are going to get tired of playing with Joe Flacco,” Carman said.
Carman went on to talk about how Gabriel’s future is likely as a backup in the NFL. Carman said Gabriel is likely unready to be a starter in the NFL right now, and his future shouldn't deter the Browns from selecting a quarterback.
“We are assuming that we have to see Dillon Gabriel. It’s just not true. I had a buddy of mine, a long-time buddy of mine that I’ve known since middle school, call me during that section cussing me out,” Carman said. “He said ‘Absolutely we need to see Dillon Gabriel, these college quarterbacks are terrible.’ Okay, so we are going to talk ourselves into not taking any quarterback when we did a two first round pick thing for this coming year.”
The Browns acquired an extra pick in the draft after trading back from the second overall to the fifth with the Jacksonville Jaguars. This trade allowed the Jaguars to draft Travis Hunter, and the Browns took Mason Graham.
Now with first round picks in next year’s draft, the Browns have a chance to really upgrade an offense that has been one of the worst in the league this season.