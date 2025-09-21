Kevin Stefanski reveals Browns Week 4 starting quarterback after upsetting Packers
After pulling off the biggest upset of the young NFL season, Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed who will start at quarterback in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.
The Green Bay Packers held Joe Flacco to 21-of-36 passing for 142 yards, an interception and no touchdowns.
However, Stefanski announced at his postgame press conference that Flacco will remain Cleveland’s starting quarterback as the team prepares to travel to Detroit.
Stefanski, who willed the Browns to their first victory since Jameis Winston defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in the snow last year, told the media that he never considered benching Flacco in Sunday’s game against Green Bay.
Cleveland’s offense was anemic through more than three quarters. However, a huge blocked field goal attempt by Shelby Harris followed by an Andre Szmyt game-winning field goal will allow fans to temporarily forget how brutal Sunday was for Flacco.
Flacco looks every bit of 40 years old. He struggles to move in the pocket. Throughout Sunday’s game, he had receivers such as Isaiah Bond open downfield, but opted for safer checkdown throws instead.
The story of Sunday’s win is how dominant Cleveland’s defense has become. Myles Garrett remains the best pass rusher in football, and the Browns finally mustered up their first takeaway of the season when Grant Delpit intercepted Jordan Love late in the game.
All week, the Browns preached complementary football. Delpit joked early in the week that Stefanski was forcing the team to literally compliment each other in team meetings. While Sunday’s game was anything but complementary, as the defense balled out and the offense struggled, Flacco did just enough on the game-winning drive to give Szmyt a chance for a 55-yard field goal try.
As dominant as Cleveland’s defense has been, if they had any competence offensively, the team would be in a much better spot – and have a better record, also.
According to online rumors before the game on Sunday, the Browns could entertain starting rookie third-round pick Dillon Gabriel sooner than later. However, Stefanski has a plan for both of these rookie quarterbacks, and he’s not the type of coach to overreact and change his mind.
While Sunday’s win was far from perfect for Flacco and the Browns offense, they were able to escape the Packers with a victory. There’s nothing wrong with learning on the fly, improving and winning football games all at once.
Browns fans can put down the mock drafts for one week. They can turn off the Gabriel highlights on YouTube. For one more week, Flacco will be the team’s starting quarterback after a thrilling win.