Analyst Discloses Intriguing Stat For Browns' Jameis Winston
Jameis Winston will be starting at quarterback for Cleveland Browns when they take on the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday, a move that some have wanted for quite some time.
Of course, the circumstances surrounding Winston's start are rather unexpected, as he has been pressed into duty as a result of Watson tearing his Achilles.
Regardless, Winston is now under center, and Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon has revealed a rather interesting stat concerning Winston: his third-down efficiency in 2024, particularly when matched up against that of Watson's.
"Prior to his Achilles tear on Sunday, Deshaun Watson completed 12 throws for first downs on 47 third-down attempts. Jameis Winston has completed five throws for first downs on five third-down attempts," Gagnon wrote. "OK, I'm at least a little intrigued."
Obviously, five throws is a very small sample size. But the fact that Winston has already completed half as many first-down throws as Watson with a fraction of the attempts is definitely intriguing, to say the least.
Winston has plenty of NFL experience, having started 80 games throughout his career. Remember: the Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft.
The 30-year-old spent the first five years of his career with the Buccaneers before joining the New Orleans Saints in 2020. He resided with the Saints for four seasons, primarily serving as a backup. He then joined the Browns this past offseason.
We'll see what Winston brings to the table as Cleveland attempts to snap a five-game losing streak against the Ravens.