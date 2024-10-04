Analyst Discloses Two Alarming Stats For Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns have gotten off to a brutal start this season. Not only do they have the worst offense in football, but even their defense has shown signs of cracking.
Actually, this is a problem that began late last year.
Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon has noted that the Browns have scored less than 20 points in six straight games dating back to last season (including playoffs). In those six contests, Cleveland's typically stout defense has allowed 27.2 points per game.
Gagnon went as far to call the Browns "toast."
Cleveland relied heavily on its defense in 2023, riding the dominant unit to an 11-win campaign in spite of shuffling through five different starting quarterbacks.
As a result, there were high expectations for the Browns heading into 2024 with Deshaun Watson getting healthy.
Instead, Cleveland has gotten off to a 1-3 start, with its only victory coming over the winless Jacksonville Jaguars.
It's easy to point to Watson as the main issue for the Browns, but Cleveland's problems go far beyond the quarterback position.
The Browns' offensive line has been ravaged by injuries, they have a subpar rushing attack with Nick Chubb sidelined, Amari Cooper has been dropping passes and, as Gagnon pointed out, the defense has not been quite as good as it was a year ago.
As a matter of fact, the Browns' defense ranks a very modest 11th in the NFL, which comes after it finished No. 1 in the league last season.
Cleveland will try to get back on track when it faces the Washington Commanders this Sunday.