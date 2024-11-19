Analyst Exposes Severe Problem With Browns' Key Defender
The Cleveland Browns' defense is not quite the same this season, as it ranks 19th in yards allowed and 24th in scoring defense.
Considering that the Browns boasted the No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL last year, that is a rather precipitous drop.
There have been many reasons for Cleveland's decline on the defensive side of the ball, but right now, one of the team's biggest issues is in its linebacking corps.
More specifically, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine thinks there is a problem with Mohamoud Diabate.
Diabate has made six appearances and four starts this season, and his role has increased as the year has progressed.
His uptick in playing time has not exactly been beneficial to the Browns' defense, as Diabate lays claim to an 18.8 percent missed tackle rate, which is the highest of all Cleveland linebackers.
Ballentine notes that the Browns had difficulty containing Taysom Hill during their loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Hill racked up 138 rushing yards and three touchdowns while also logging eight catches for 50 yards on Sunday.
Cleveland's shaky linebacking unit was a big reason for Hill's dominance, and obviously, not having Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the field hurts considerably.
But there is still no excusing Diabate missing that many tackles throughout the season.
The 23-year-old is an undrafted free agent out of Utah. The Browns signed him in May 2023, and in his first season with Cleveland, he posted eight tackles.
Diabate has registered 33 stops this year.
The Browns have many needs to address heading into the offseason, but perhaps finding some more capable linebackers should be near the top of their list.