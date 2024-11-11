Analyst Fires Back at Idea Browns Won't Trade Myles Garrett
The Cleveland Browns were mentioned in a ton of trade rumors before the 2024 NFL trade deadline this year. A lot of those rumors had to do with superstar pass-rusher Myles Garrett.
Garrett was rumored to be potentially available for an astronomical price. However, some fans and analysts suggested that there was no way the Browns would trade Garrett. After all, he's a fan favorite and the cornerstone of the franchise.
Despite those facts, it's very likely that Cleveland would be open to trading Garrett if their asking price was met. It would be a massive trade haul and it's not likely that a team would offer it, but if they did, the Browns would do what's best for the franchise.
Bruce Drennan of the Bruce Drennan Show has fired back at the idea that Cleveland would refuse to trade Garrett. He thinks that they would absolutely make the trade if the right offer was made.
"Are you kidding me? Realistically? Are you kidding me? You fans are the best fans I've said this for years and I'll say it to my grave. You fans are the best fans of any team of any of the four major sports, because you are so loyal. So loving of this dysfunctional franchise that has really been a joke for how long? I've told you for years, you'll show up and support this team, your beloved franchise, no matter what. You could put a high school product out there in the Browns' colors and you would fill it up."
Drennan is 100 percent correct. The notion that was circling around that the Browns wouldn't trade a fan favorite is just flat out wrong.
Why did Cleveland not trade Garrett if that is the case? There are two reasons.
First and foremost, they likely weren't offered the asking price that they would have wanted. Secondly, Garrett is still one of the most prolific defensive players in the NFL. Not moving him had nothing to do with how much the fans love him.
Either the Browns didn't receive the offer they wanted or they still think they can win with him. However, if they struggle again next year, Garrett would become even more available.
In addition to talking about Garrett, Drennan also brought running back Nick Chubb up. The idea that Cleveland would never part ways with Chubb due to him being a fan favorite is simply not accurate. If they don't think he can help them win, they won't hold onto him.
Teams in professional sports do not operate based on emotion. When they do, bad things usually happen.
All of that being said, the future is going to be very interesting for the Browns. They'll have some tough decisions to make. Chubb will be a choice that has to be made this offseason.
While there is no guarantee that Cleveland will move on from either Chubb or Garrett, no one should count it out as an impossible scenario.