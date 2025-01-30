Analyst Proposes Bold Cleveland Browns NFL Draft Strategy
The Cleveland Browns are entering an extremely important offseason that they can't afford to mess up. After a brutal season that wound up landing them the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Andrew Berry has a tough decision to make.
On one hand, he could take either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward and have a new franchise quarterback. Or, he could pass on a quarterback and go with another high-end talent.
Berry's job is literally on the line this offseason. If he has another dud of an offseason, it's likely that his job will end up being terminated.
What will the Browns choose to do with the No. 2 overall pick? Only time will tell, but one NFL analyst has a bold idea for wat their NFL Draft strategy might be.
During a segment on the "Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show," Jay Crawford laid out a potential direction that Cleveland could head.
He thinks that Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter could be the pick to build more around Myles Garrett.
“They told him (Myles Garrett), for the first time in your tenure as a Cleveland Brown, we’re gonna give you a real bookend, a real threat at pass rush. We’re going to go out and we’re going to get a man among boys in college and someone that we think can be a Bosa-level pass rusher in the NFL, and we’re going to draft Abdul Carter, and we’re going to make our defense stout,” Crawford said.
Carter has begun being projected to land with the Browns in mock drafts more and more. There is a lot of buzz surrounding him being Cleveland's pick.
Many fans would be upset with the Browns not taking a quarterback. However, Carter does have legitimate superstar potential.
Throughout his three years with the Nittany Lions, Carter racked up 172 total tackles to go along with 23.0 sacks, an interception, five forced fumbles, and 13 defended passes.
Those numbers would look awfully dangerous alongside Garrett. Cleveland would be doubling down on the defensive side of the football and focusing on finding a quarterback in NFL free agency.
Making a decision to take Carter at No. 2 is certainly an option for the Browns. It's a very real scenario that fans should prepare themselves for this offseason.
Unfortunately, that would leave Cleveland needing to rely on someone like a Kirk Cousins type of quarterback. That would be a major gamble, but it's one that the Browns might be willing to take.