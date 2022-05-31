Another Lawsuit has Been Filed against Browns Deshaun Watson

Another woman has now filed a lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. This would make it 23 women who have filed against the Browns quarterback now. This is the most recent filing and the first since the original 22 came about.

In this case, the woman states in 2020 her and Watson has three encounters. According to the report, Watson espoused himself, touched the woman between her legs and asked her to have sex with him multiple times.

The woman has came forward since the segment on Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel aired on HBO.

“In that piece, plaintiff was struck by the courage of the victims willing to step forward and speak and was extremely displeased by Watson and his legal team’s mistreatment and revictimizations of the plaintiffs. But it was Watson himself claiming that even now he has 'no regrets’ and has done nothing wrong that solidified her resolve. She brings this case seeking minimum compensation, but to obtain a court finding that Watson’s conduct was wrong,” the lawsuit states.

To this point, Watson has denied any wrong doing, said he’s unwilling to settle. Now, it’s 23 woman against Watson and the issue continues to grow.

“Other cases may come. The Watson defense team has vilified these women and this cause. Shame on them. We look forward to trying this case in court,” Tony Buzbee, attorney of the plaintiffs said.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns! Browns digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!