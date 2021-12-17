Browns Expected to Have Some Players Back From COVID-19 List Against Raiders

Cleveland will have at least a few players back when they take on Las Vegas.

Luckily for the Cleveland Browns the NFL finally stepped in and moved the matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders back a couple of days. Instead of playing the Raiders on Saturday the team will have an extra couple of days as positive COVID-19 tests continue to come about.

With new protocols implemented by the league, Cleveland has a chance to return some players by the time Monday rolls around. In fact, according to a report Cleveland already has players able to return under new rules.

At the moment Cleveland has over 20 players that would have been out for Saturday’s game, the day it was originally scheduled. Now the team is expected to be at least a bit healthier. The couple extra days is expected to help out the Los Angeles Rams as well, another team that is dealing with a heavy breakout.

At the moment it isn’t known which players will be able to return. Perhaps it could be Anthony Walker who missed Cleveland’s last game against the Ravens. The league stepped in and did the right thing - Cleveland should benefit from it as well.

