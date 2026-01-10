Three Cleveland Browns rookies could define franchise — and it's not Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns may not be in the playoffs this weekend, but they have a lot to be excited for thanks to a great rookie class general manager Andrew Berry helped draft.

Three Browns appeared in Bleacher Report writer Brent Sobleski's first-round redraft exercise even though only one was taken in the first 32 picks. Here's a look at who popped up for the Browns:

LB Carson Schwesinger

"Carson Schwesinger is the favorite to win the 2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. While off-ball linebacker isn't considered a premium position, hence why a pair of pass-rushers still went ahead of him in this redraft, Schwesinger's production speaks for itself," Sobleski wrote.

"The first-year linebacker led all rookies and finished sixth overall with 156 total tackles. Schwesinger displayed great instincts, made plays at or behind the line of scrimmage and didn't look out of place when working in space. He also quickly developed into the Browns' defensive field general."

Schwesinger was an early second-round pick for the Browns, but he pops up at No. 12 in the re-draft going to the Dallas Cowboys. Schwesinger appears to be a bright spot for the Browns defense moving forward, making it a great draft choice for Cleveland.

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

DT Mason Graham

"Graham's stats may not be impressive, but he made multiple impact plays for the Cleveland Browns and showed he can be an every-down lineman," Sobleski wrote.

Graham went No. 5 overall in the draft, but slipped to No. 15 in the re-draft exercise. He recorded 49 tackles while making 17 starts for the Browns this season, so he proved to be valuable next to Myles Garrett on the defensive line. Perhaps some added development in the offseason could lead to people giving him a higher spot in future re-drafts.

TE Harold Fannin Jr.

"Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. does what he does: He catches a lot of passes," Sobleski wrote. "Fannin led major college football during the 2024 campaign with 117 grabs. Unsurprisingly, he became a valuable target in the Cleveland Browns' passing game.

"The third-round selection ranked second among all rookies with 72 catches despite the Cleveland's merry-go-round approach to the quarterback position. The MAC product wasn't viewed a top tight end prospect despite his production, because he didn't have a big frame or top-end athleticism. He simply knows how to get open and pluck the pigskin out of the air."

Fannin made his impact known with the Browns in his rookie season and he should expect to be a top-tier tight end in the NFL for many years to come. The fact that the Browns got him in the third round was a big steal for Cleveland. In the re-draft, Fannin went No. 26 overall to the Los Angeles Rams.