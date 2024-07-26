Around The AFC North: A Surprise Haircut In Cincinnati; First Rep Shocker In Pittsburgh As Training Camp Kicks Off
The beginning of training camp fills all 32 fan bases with pure optimism as everyone's teams start their journeys toward winning a Lombardi Trophy.
The depth of competition in the AFC North figures to be one of the top storylines throughout the 2024 season. This division is the strongest one in the entire league and it has two legitimate MVP candidates, four playoff contenders and three (maybe four?) realistic Super Bowl contenders.
Before the pads even get to popping, some eyebrow-raising storylines have come out hot and heavy.
If you missed the Slim Shady reveal in Cincinnati, I'm concerned that you live under a rock. Joe "Cool" Burrow allegedly got "bored" and decided to shave off his luscious locks and die his buzzcut bleach blonde. It is a truly shocking look for the leader of the Bengals.
On Thursday at St. Vincent College in Western Pennsylvania, the quarterback controversy began in spades. According to reports, Russell Wilson woke up with tightness in his calf and that forced him to sit out of practice. The result was Justin Fields getting the number one reps and taking full advantage of them.
Videos surfaced from Steelers' camp with Fields connecting on a few deep shots and operating smoothly. Everything changes when the pads come on, but put me squarely in the category of not being a fan of Justin Fields starting in Pittsburgh.
The AFC North will be the most competitive division in football in 2024. Don't be surprised in January if there are three teams from the division in the postseason with a chance to run the table.