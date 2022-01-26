Baker Mayfield Says he is Taking a Break From Social Media

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took to Instagram to say a goodbye to social media, for the time being.



Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield recently had surgery on a torn labrum. So, he’s surely not going to be the busiest of people. That didn’t stop Mayfield from taking to Instagram and announcing his goodbye to social media for the time being.

Via Bakermayfield on Instagram

Mayfield has always been a player that says what he feels and does not hold back. It’s hurt him at times, made him look bad other times. His energetic charisma on the football field rubs off on his teammates. When Mayfield gets hype and into it, so does everyone else.

Recently Mayfield has been involved in multiple Twitter incidents that have left oriole scratching their heads. From the quarterback liking a Tweet from a local radio guy saying Mayfield isn’t the guy essentially, to going at another reporter over an article posted.

Mayfield looks to have let out some frustration as of late on his Twitter.

Mayfield is likely worried about his surgery recovery first and foremost. If he is not, he should be. Maybe this break will allow tension between Mayfield and those who have came at him over the social media incidents to lessen.

Laying low and staying out of the spotlight wouldn’t hurt Mayfield. After all he needs to bounce back next year, there’s plenty else he could be worrying about. Don’t have your eyes peeled for any Instagram posts or Tweets from Mayfield in the near further, it could be pretty scarce.

