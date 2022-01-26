Skip to main content

Baker Mayfield Says he is Taking a Break From Social Media

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield took to Instagram to say a goodbye to social media, for the time being.


Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield recently had surgery on a torn labrum. So, he’s surely not going to be the busiest of people. That didn’t stop Mayfield from taking to Instagram and announcing his goodbye to social media for the time being.

Via Bakermayfield on Instagram

Via Bakermayfield on Instagram

Mayfield has always been a player that says what he feels and does not hold back. It’s hurt him at times, made him look bad other times. His energetic charisma on the football field rubs off on his teammates. When Mayfield gets hype and into it, so does everyone else.

Recently Mayfield has been involved in multiple Twitter incidents that have left oriole scratching their heads. From the quarterback liking a Tweet from a local radio guy saying Mayfield isn’t the guy essentially, to going at another reporter over an article posted.

Read More

Mayfield looks to have let out some frustration as of late on his Twitter.

Mayfield is likely worried about his surgery recovery first and foremost. If he is not, he should be. Maybe this break will allow tension between Mayfield and those who have came at him over the social media incidents to lessen.

Laying low and staying out of the spotlight wouldn’t hurt Mayfield. After all he needs to bounce back next year, there’s plenty else he could be worrying about. Don’t have your eyes peeled for any Instagram posts or Tweets from Mayfield in the near further, it could be pretty scarce.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

Nov 14, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) sits on the bench during the second half of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
News

Baker Mayfield Says he is Taking a Break From Social Media

19 seconds ago
Oct 10, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns outside linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Place Three on PFWA All-Rookie Team

10 hours ago
NFL Playoffs Should Offer Hope to Cleveland Browns
News

Browns Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Favorite for Vikings General Manager Opening

10 hours ago
Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Divisional Playoffs Send Message

14 hours ago
9E032E50-9799-4B60-90DF-5B01BAF64974
News

Cleveland Browns Odds to Land Aaron Rodgers

Jan 24, 2022
271F086B-D2AE-4CFC-852C-64ECB6C82A70
News

Browns Nick Chubb Joins Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio on PFWA All-NFL Team

Jan 24, 2022
Oct 10, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) before warm ups at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Edge Speed has Never Been More Important

Jan 24, 2022
Nov 7, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison (33) walks off the field after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

Cleveland Browns Film Room: What to do with Ronnie Harrison?

Jan 24, 2022