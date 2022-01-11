Skip to main content
Bears Request to Interview Pair of Browns Front Office Members

The Chicago Bears have interest in two VP’s in the Browns organization.

The Chicago Bears are in search of a new general manager after today’s firing of Ryan Pace. Chicago has requested to interview a pair of Browns’ front office members, per a report.

Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and VP of player personnel Glenn Cook are two people the Bears are eying for their open general manager job.

Adolfo-Mensah was previously with the San Fransisco 49ers before joining Cleveland. The role was previously held by Eliot Wolf. Adolfo-Mensah is a great analytical mind that has done a ton of work around football. Including operations, research and development. He was a candidate for general manager jobs last offseason as well.

Cook joined the Browns in 2016 after a stint with the Green Bay Packers. Prior to his current role with the Browns, Cook was in the scouting department with Cleveland.

This does not mean the Browns will lose either, but with continued interest in these front office members means they will eventually be poached. At one time Cleveland was the ones having to poach smart minds from other organizations, now they are in the opposite shoe. 

Kevin Stefanski said today that the Browns don’t expect to change much upon the coaching staff. But, with such interest in front office members from other teams, Cleveland very well could lose a body or two there.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns!

Like Browns Digest on Facebook!

