Bengals Joe Burrow Speaks out on Baker Mayfield, Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow let everyone know what he thinks about the Browns quarterback situation.

Joe Burrow made it to the Super Bowl in just his second season in the NFL, but he is yet to defeat the Cleveland Browns. One reason for that being, and he will tell you himself, is the play of Baker Mayfield.

Burrow appeared on the Full Send Podcast and talked about Mayfield, as well as an interesting comment on Cleveland’s new quarterback, Deshaun Watson.

Burrow begins by acknowledging that the Browns and Mayfield are in a tough situation and that Mayfield being hurt was a factor.

“That's a tough situation. He was hurt all last year. Every time we play him, he balls,” Burrow said. “First time we played him, Thursday night during Week 2 of my rookie year, we lost like 34-30. The next time we played them, I throw for 400 yards. He goes like 25-for-28 with five touchdowns. He went on a two-minute drive, touchdown, they won the game.”

Mayfield and the Browns never were able to reach where the Bengals and Burrow have gone. The former Ohio State and LSU quarterback believes going with Watson is the right choice.

“[I] think when you have a guy like Deshaun [Watson], you gotta take a chance at that because he's such a great player," Burrow said. "But Baker will land on his feet. He's a really good player."

Depending on if there’s a suspension for Watson or not, Burrow and Watson will battle it out twice this year and for the foreseeable future.

