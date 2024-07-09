Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Explains Why He Can't Beat The Browns
"They're good man. They've got good players."
This was Joe Burrow's response to Pardon My Take host Big Cat's question about why Burrow can't seem to crack the code against the Cleveland Browns.
Yes, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has fought through injuries for two of his four seasons, but even for Browns fans, it is pretty wild that Burrow consistently can't beat Cleveland.
In his career against the Browns, Burrow-led Bengals teams are 1-5 and 0-3 at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Truth be told, Burrow doesn't play all that badly against Cleveland. While he can't seem to get wins, he has a 63.6 percent completion percentage, averages 259.5 yards per game and has thrown 10 touchdowns compared to five interceptions.
The Browns even got the best of Burrow when he threw for 406 yards and three touchdowns in the 2020 matchup in Cincinnati when Baker Mayfield matched with five touchdowns during his perfect second half.
So what is the reason why Burrow can't beat the Browns? Burrow referenced Myles Garrett as a big part of the issue along with a group of defensive backs that are "really good." More than that, I think the Browns really get up for the opportunity to beat one of the best in the game.
Last season in Week 1, the Browns' defense played a spectacular game to be matched by one of Deshaun Watson's better performances in '23. Going back some years when the duel was between Burrow and Mayfield, Baker always seemed to step up in the big moments against Burrow and outduel him. Jacoby Brissett even got in on the action in a 32-13 Halloween Night thumping in Cleveland.
Whether it is elevated quarterback play, great secondary performances, Nick Chubb being unstoppable or just the simple fact that Cleveland has good players, the Browns seem to have Burrow's number.
For Cleveland to get where it wants to go in 2024, the trend will have to continue.