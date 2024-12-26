Blockbuster Trade Idea Sends Browns' Myles Garrett to 49ers
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett recently made some rather concerning comments about his future with the club, essentially stating that he wants no part of a long rebuild.
Given that the Browns are just 3-12 this season and have ample work to do moving forward, a rebuild seems somewhat unavoidable for Cleveland.
Could that mean Garrett may be on his way out?
If the Browns do, in fact, place Garrett on the trade block this coming offseason, there would be no shortage of potential suitors. After all, he is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.
Mark Delucchi of Niners Nation wonders if the San Francisco 49ers could throw their hat into the ring in the event of a Garrett sweepstakes.
"It’s no secret that the Niners have placed significant value on defensive linemen since Shanahan’s arrival," Delucchi wrote. "They have consistently invested heavily at the position both in the draft, utilizing several first-round picks alongside sizable contracts and reportedly offered a package highlighted by two first-round picks when they tried to acquire Khalil Mack from the Raiders back in 2018."
Delucchi adds that the 49ers would currently own the 11th overall pick in the NFL Draft, which would be used as the centerpiece of a potential Garrett trade.
He also notes that San Francisco could include edge rusher Leonard Floyd and a future first-round selection in the package.
A pair of first-round picks would certainly be enough to get Cleveland's attention, although you have to wonder if the Browns would be interested in the aging Floyd, who has just one year remaining on his contract before hitting free agency.