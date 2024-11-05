BREAKING: Browns Trade Star Pass-Rusher to Lions
The Cleveland Browns have officially made their first trade deadline day move. Early this morning, they have agreed to a trade that sends veteran pass-rusher Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions.
Smith has been a consistent pass-rushing threat all season long and will be a huge help for the Lions. Of course, Detroit lost superstar pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson for the season due to a broken leg.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Browns have traded Smith and a 2026 seventh-round pick to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick.
So far this season, Smith has played in nine games, he has racked up 23 total tackles to go along with five sacks. Those numbers show just how impactful he is capable of being.
This could signal a bigger day coming for Cleveland on the trade market as well. Pulling off an early-morning trade gives them plenty of time to discuss deals elsewhere.
Following a 2-7 start to the season, making some trades seemed to be the likely course of action for the Browns. They're nothing close to being a contender and they need to add draft capital where they can. It's not likely that they'll be a complete seller, but they're clearly open for business.
Smith now joins yet another NFC North team. He has played for both the Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings. Now, he'll join Detroit, who is currently the best team in the division.
At 32 years old, Smith now has a chance to compete for a Super Bowl. His production wil be missed with the Browns, but this was the right decision.
Expect to continue hearing rumors surrounding Cleveland in the coming hours as the trade deadline approaches at 4:00 p.m. EST.