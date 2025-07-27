Browns Address Running Back Depth with UFL Free Agent Signing
2025 NFL training camp is well underway, but the final rosters are far from finished. Not only do teams have to cut their personnel down to 53 players before season kickoff, but they can also still add new talent as they see fit.
The Cleveland Browns came into training camp with quite a few question marks on their depth chart. The most prominent issue was their lack of a clear starting quarterback, with four different viable candidates competing for the gig. Veteran Joe Flacco, fourth-year prospect Kenny Pickett, and two rookies, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, all have a chance to be named QB come Week 1, although recent developments haven't looked good for their fifth-round pick.
Regardless of who ends up starting under center for the Browns, though, they have plenty of other holes in their offense that they need to address as well. They won't be doing their eventual QB1 any favors if they don't give them a reliable running game and solid receiving weapons to help alleviate pressure from opposing defenses.
Cleveland Browns sign free agent running back Toa Taua to training camp roster
Another huge source of concern for Cleveland has been its running back depth. Last year's starter, Nick Chubb, walked away in free agency and is now expected to be a prominent feature of the Houston Texans' offense.
The Browns drafted Ohio State Buckeye Quinshon Judkins in the second round to help replace some of Chubb's production. His legal troubles put him in danger of going unsigned this season, though, leaving a gaping hole in Cleveland's rotation.
There was a lot of speculation as to whether they'd address that need in free agency. It appears that they found their answer in former Nevada Wolf Pack halfback Toa Taua.
After five seasons in the NCAA, he last played for the Michigan Panthers in the UFL, where he logged 357 yards and six touchdowns on 81 carries. During his time in Nevada, he racked up 3,995 yards on the ground and 33 rushing touchdowns and added 1,192 receiving yards and another four scores.
The Browns signed Taua after he impressed the front office in a workout. Now, he'll compete throughout the remainder of training camp and preseason in hopes of cracking the final 53-man roster.