Browns' Amari Cooper Tops Most Underrated List

As we still await more Amari Cooper contract news, the Cleveland Browns' wide receiver finds himself atop a most underrated list on Saturday.

Cole McDaniel

Dec 17, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) runs the ball along the sideline for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Less than 24 hours after putting the Cleveland Browns at number one on a "Top 5 Under The Radar Teams" list on Friday, NFL Notifications on X posted a list of the top five most underrated players on offense in the NFL.

Amari Cooper has been one of the most talked about players in Cleveland in the past few weeks as he looks for a contract extension with the Cleveland Browns. Despite this not being about his contract, Cooper remains in the spotlight. The 30-year-old wide receiver lands at number one on this most underrated list.

Behind him were the likes of three other wide receivers in Chicago's D.J. Moore, Denver's Courtland Sutton and Las Vegas' Jakobi Meyers. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa who is rumored to be getting frustrated in hopes of his own contract extension, landed at number three on the list.

Like with any opinion based rankings, this list will likely be met with some agreement and plenty of disagreement as well.

What is particularly interesting about this grouping of players is that there feels like two themes in the list. One grouping is wide receiver ones with their respective teams who aren't usually talked about with the likes of Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb and Ja'Marr Chase. Amari Cooper, D.J. Moore and Courtland Sutton all fall in that group. Cooper then fits in that other group of players in search of a contract extension with Tua.

Jakobi Meyers at number five feels like the outlier because he doesn't align with either of those groupings.

Back to Cooper, he has been highly regarded in the NFL for years, yet is not wired the same as other top receivers in the league. Some of the other top receivers can be considered loud and flashy, but Cooper possesses a quieter, less flashy demeanor. On the field, he consistently proves that he is a dominant wide out though and has established himself as the top guy in Cleveland the past few years.

Now we continue to wait for the announcement of a contract extension because most expect Cooper and the Browns to get something worked out sooner rather than later.

Cole McDaniel

