Browns analyst calls Shedeur Sanders childish after viral interview
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders stirred up buzz after acting like a mime while speaking with reporters, opting for silence when asked about teammate Dillon Gabriel being named the Week 5 starter.
His unconventional response quickly spread across social media, sparking a wide range of reactions from fans and media alike.
Many believe that Sanders' mime act was a response to former NFL head coach Rex Ryan, who criticized the rookie as an “embarrassment” on ESPN’s morning show Get Up. Rather than respond verbally, Sanders let silence speak for itself.
Matt Fontana, host of The Matt Fontana Show on the BIGPLAY Sports Network, didn’t mince words when sharing his thoughts on Sanders’ unorthodox approach.
“That is so completely unprofessional, immature and childish from a guy that was a fifth round draft pick,” Fontana said. “What are you doing?”
Fontana went on to place some of the blame on the Browns organization for allowing the situation to unfold.
“Stop letting Shedeur Sanders in there during media availability,” the BIGPLAY host implored the Browns. “[Sanders] is a third string quarterback and a fifth round pick, Stop it.”
Fontana acknowledged that NFL teams may face fines if they deny media access to requested players. He also recognized Sanders’ high-profile status, which naturally increases media interest in speaking with the rookie.
Since being selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Colorado standout has become one of the league’s most marketable young players. According to the official website of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), Sanders had the fifth-best selling jersey from March 1 through July 31 of 2025.
While it remains unclear when Sanders will make his first official NFL start, one thing is certain: fans and football viewers are paying close attention. His preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers drew more than 2.2 million viewers, making it one of the two most-watched preseason games on NFL Network since 2015.
Fontana concluded his remarks on Sanders’ response to Rex Ryan by offering some advice to the 23-year-old quarterback.
“I even battled this early in my career,” Fontana said. “I’d search out the negativity and I’d want to see what people are saying about me… Life is better when you set it all to the side… All you’re doing is bringing more negative attention to yourself.”
For now, Sanders remains the Browns’ third-string quarterback as he continues to wait for his first opportunity to start under center.