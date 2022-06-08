Browns Announce Joe Thomas, Chris Rose and Aditi Kinkhabwala as Broadcast Crew

The Cleveland Browns flagship tv station will have a new look, with three prominent names taking over the call.

The Cleveland Browns flagship TV station will have a new look during pregames for the future. Cleveland-native Chris Rose, former Cleveland All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas and NFL reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala will call the pregame show for News 5.

Rose and Thomas will do the game calls together while Kinkhabwala will act as the sideline reporter.

"Now, I get a chance to live out a dream and call Browns preseason games with Joe and Aditi,” Rose said. “I can't wait to bring such a passionate fan base all of the stories that will make the 2022 football journey so exciting. If you're a kid in Cleveland right now, dream big, it might just come true."

Thomas back in Cleveland only made sense, he’s glad to be doing it.

“To be able to still be around the team and the fans is something that is very special for me. I take great pride in being able to represent this organization and the best fans in the NFL. I've known Chris Rose for a long-time and know that he has the same passion for the Orange and Brown as I do and I am looking forward to sharing the broadcast booth with him. Additionally, Aditi is one of the top NFL reporters and she will bring great insight from the sideline,” Thomas said.

Kinkhabwala is very good reporter and has been around the team a ton lately, since leaving her previous job at NFL Network.

“I am so excited to get to do some of that storytelling this August with two of the most iconic voices in Cleveland: native son, Chris Rose and adopted son, Joe Thomas. Chris and I started talking about the Browns 10 years ago when Joe was still suiting up, and his enthusiasm for this team has been nothing but infectious. I will happily guarantee that we're going to have a blast calling these three games together,” Kinkhabwala said.

