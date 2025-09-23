Browns bring back another fan favorite wide receiver to their practice squad
The Cleveland Browns are bringing back another fan favorite wide receiver to the practice squad.
The Browns receiver room remains thin through three games, and that opened the door for a local product and preseason hero to work his way back to Cleveland.
Wide receiver Luke Floriea is back with the Browns on a practice squad deal.
Floriea was released from the Browns during the preseason after suffering an injury to his hamstring. The Mentor High School graduate and Kent State University product flashed in his first preseason game with the Browns.
The Browns will release defensive end K.J. Henry from the practice squad to make this signing official. Floriea will wear No. 81 for the Browns.
During Cleveland’s first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, Floriea caught a beautiful 30-yard pass from rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Unfortunately, he was injured and that was the last glimpse that Browns fans saw of their local product.
Now back on the practice squad, Floriea will be eligible to be elevated for games. Cleveland’s wide receiver room is thin, with Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash and Isaiah Bond as the only healthy pass catchers.
As a member of the practice squad, Floriea will get an opportunity to reunite with Sanders, who is currently running Cleveland’s scout team at practice. Recently, Sanders applauded his scout team receivers, stating that they treated every single practice like a game and everybody was developing nicely together.
Floriea played five years at Kent State where he caught 100 passes for over 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns. The shifty five-foot-eight receiver had a rushing touchdown in college as well. As a senior, Floriea put up a record year reeling in 44 receptions for 699 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Golden Flashes were terrible in the Mid-American Conference, causing one of their best players, Florida, to go undrafted. But that did not stop Browns general manager Andrew Berry from giving him a tryout during the team’s rookie minicamp, ultimately landing an undrafted free agent contract with his hometown team before training camp started.
With Cleveland’s offense struggling so badly, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski can use any help that he can get at wide receiver as the team moves forward this season with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.
The Browns travel to Detroit to face a red-hot Lions team. While Floreia probably will not be activated for that game, the hometown kid will be able to rejoin his teammates at practice and will be awaiting that opportunity to contribute to the main roster.